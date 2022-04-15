Candidate for St. Lucie County sheriff drops out of race

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A presumed front runner in the race to be the next St. Lucie County Sheriff has pulled out of the race.

St. Lucie County Chief Deputy Brian Hester announced his decision to end his campaign Friday morning on Facebook.

He said over the last 18 months so much has happened to test his family, recently losing his father and increasing needs for his daughter with special needs.

"Our deep and prayerful reflection on these events and the impact on our family has led us the decision to withdraw my candidacy for sheriff of St. Lucie County," Hester said. "My family needs me right now and they need all of me."

The election is still years away — not until 2024.

Port St. Lucie police Assistant Chief Richard Del Toro has also officially announced his campaign for sheriff.