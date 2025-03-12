USDA budget cuts threaten meal programs for school children, seniors

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Advocates warn that recent federal budget cuts could have a significant impact on some of the most vulnerable members of the community, from school children to families and seniors who rely on meal programs.

Parents emphasize the importance of their children having access to healthy food while at school.

“It’s important to the energy that they’re going to basically utilize throughout the whole day of school,” said Keith Louis, a concerned parent.

However, those options could soon be more limited. The USDA recently announced $1 billion incuts to two federal food assistance programs, including $65 million in funding for schools and community organizations across Florida. Among those affected is the Treasure Coast Food Bank.

“The beauty of that program was that it was able to purchase additional fresh food to help with our feeding programs, and that’s going to have a devastating impact on our ability to do that,” said Judy Cruz, CEO of Treasure Coast Food Bank.

The cuts could affect programs that provide meals not just during school hours, but also after school, leaving many families with fewer options.

“It would suck if they didn’t offer them, but with the economy that we’re in today, everything is going up,” Louis added.

On the Treasure Coast, many students rely on free or reduced-price meals:

• 67% of St. Lucie County public school students

• 48% of Martin County students

• About 59% of students in Indian River County

These numbers highlight the potential impact of additional cuts to the National School Lunch Program.

“There are children that depend on that program for breakfast and lunch,” Cruz said.

The reductions extend beyond schools, also affecting programs that serve seniors and struggling families—some of which may soon be forced to shut down.

“We’re doing everything that we can. I’m hoping that day won’t come. I can see it coming, but I’m hoping there will be some sort of change,” Cruz said.

She is urging lawmakers to restore the lost funding before children and families go hungry.