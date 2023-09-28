Person struck, killed by Brightline train in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A person was struck and killed Thursday morning by a Brightline train in St. Lucie County, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.
The crash occurred in the Indian River Estates area near Midway Road and U.S. Highway 1 just before 9 a.m.
Detectives said a northbound Brightline train struck and killed a person who was trespassing on the railroad tracks, just north of Midway Road.
Investigators could be seen covering a body on the railroad tracks with a white sheet. The person's identity wasn't immediately known.
The crash comes less than a week after Brightline began its service between South Florida and Orlando.
Detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.