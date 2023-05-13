Boil-water notice rescinded for North Hutchinson Island after main break

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A boil-water notice has been rescinded for North Hutchinson Island residents and businesses, effective at noon Saturday, after a main break was repaired, according to the St. Lucie County government.

On Thursday, Fort Pierce Utilities Authority said they repaired a main water line that was damaged by a landscaping contractor near Shimonek Lane and the Northern Causeway.

The utility company said water service was temporarily impacted but has since been restored to both St. Lucie County Utility water customers and FPUA water service customers in the affected areas.

About 830 connections, including businesses, single-family homes and condominiums, are affected, according to St. Lucie County.

A 72-hour precautionary boil water advisory was in effect for any water used for drinking or cooking, the county said.