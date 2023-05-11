Watch Now
Boil water notice issued for North Hutchinson Island after main break

About 830 businesses, single-family homes and condominiums were affected, according to St. Lucie County
Posted at 6:58 PM, May 11, 2023
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A boil-water noticed has been issued for North Hutchinson Island residents and businesses after a main break was repaired, the Fort Pierce Utilities Authority said Thursday.

FPUA said they repaired a main water line that was damaged by a landscaping contractor near Shimonek Lane and the Northern Causeway.

The utility company said water service was temporarily impacted but has since been restored to both St. Lucie County Utility water customers and FPUA water service customers in the affected areas.

About 830 connections, including businesses, single-family homes and condominiums, are affected, according to St. Lucie County.

A 72-hour precautionary boil water advisory is in effect for any water used for drinking or cooking, the county said.

FPUA recommends following the Environmental Protection Agency guidelines for boiling water listed below:

1. Use bottled water if it is available.

2. If you don't have bottled water, you should boil water to make it safe. Boil the water for one minute, let it cool, and store it in clean containers with covers.

3. If you can't boil water, you can disinfect it using household bleach. Add 1/8 teaspoon (or 8 drops) of regular, unscented, liquid household bleach for each gallon of water, stir it well and let it stand for 30 minutes before you use it. Store disinfected water in clean containers with covers.

