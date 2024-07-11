Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie County

Actions

Body of 16-year-old boy found in Belcher Canal near Fort Pierce, St. Lucie County sheriff says

Circumstances of teen's death 'being investigated by detectives,' according to Sheriff Keith Pearson
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
The body of a 16-year-old boy was pulled from the Belcher Canal, located in the area of located in the 1800 block of Old U.S. Highway 1 near Fort Pierce, on July 10, 2024.jpg
Posted at 9:48 AM, Jul 11, 2024

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The body of a 16-year-old boy was found in a canal near Fort Pierce on Wednesday, the St. Lucie County sheriff confirmed.

Sheriff Keith Pearson said deputies pulled the teen's body from the Belcher Canal in the area of Taylor Creek Commons, located in the 1800 block of Old U.S. Highway 1.

"The circumstances surrounding this tragic event are still being investigated by detectives and we will provide more information later today when it becomes available," Pearson said in a written statement to WPTV.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.