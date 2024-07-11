Body of 16-year-old boy found in Belcher Canal near Fort Pierce, St. Lucie County sheriff says

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The body of a 16-year-old boy was found in a canal near Fort Pierce on Wednesday, the St. Lucie County sheriff confirmed.

Sheriff Keith Pearson said deputies pulled the teen's body from the Belcher Canal in the area of Taylor Creek Commons, located in the 1800 block of Old U.S. Highway 1.

"The circumstances surrounding this tragic event are still being investigated by detectives and we will provide more information later today when it becomes available," Pearson said in a written statement to WPTV.

No other information has been released.