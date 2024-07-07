Bicyclist killed after collision involving off-duty St. Lucie County sheriff's deputy

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A person riding a bike early Saturday morning was hit and killed by an off-duty St. Lucie County sheriff's deputy.

The agency said in a post on its Facebook page that the collision occurred just before 3 a.m. in the 23000 block of Okeechobee Road.

The deputy, whose name has not been released, was driving an unmarked agency vehicle at the time of the crash.

Sheriff Keith Pearson said the bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The deputy, who had just completed a shift at the time of the accident, has been placed on administrative leave per Sheriff's Office policy," Pearson said in a statement.

The name of the bicyclist has not been released.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the bicyclist's family and friends as well as our deputy," Pearson said.