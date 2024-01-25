Arianna Colon guilty on all counts in 2021 hit-and-run crash that killed 10-year-old girl

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A woman charged in a 2021 hit-and-run crash that left a 10-year-old girl dead has been found guilty on all charges.

Arianna Colon was convicted Thursday on charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving death and vehicular homicide.

Colon sat still between her attorneys as the verdict was read in court.

The last person to testify before closing arguments was Colon, now 25.

Colon, who was 22 at the time, said she didn't see the bus lights from afar and said she didn't see any children around the bus, so when she hit 10-year-old Yaceny Rodriguez-Gonzalez, she said she thought she hit a pothole. Colon also said she didn't attempt to brake because she didn't see anything in front of her that would cause her to do so.

Fort Pierce Police Department Yaceny Berenice Rodriguez-Gonzalez, 10, and the car involved in the deadly Fort Pierce hit-and-run crash on Sept. 23, 2021.

Colon testified that when she got home, she saw damage to her car and then later saw the news and was going to turn herself in.

During cross-examination, the prosecutor argued that Colon did know that she hit the girl and that phone calls she made to her boyfriend and a mechanic shortly after the crash prove it, as well as internet searches Colon made, including "breaking news near me" soon after the crash.

Colon was also questioned about text messages that she sent to her mechanic friend. They included: "I'm (expletive) freaking out," "People are going to see my car and say something," "I can't wait for after hours, a (expletive) cop lives above me," "This is going to kill me," and "I'm paranoid my neighbors are looking at the car freaking out."

Colon's defense attorney waived his closing arguments.