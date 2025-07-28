Apopka attempted murder suspect arrested at gas station in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect in an attempted murder incident out of Apopka was arrested by St. Lucie County deputies early Monday morning.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office says that a be on the lookout (BOLO) was issued for Llionel Jaamare Simpson, 45, of Apopka.

Using Simpson's vehicle information from Apopka authorities, deputies responded to the Flying J gas station at Orange Avenue and I-95 and found his vehicle unoccupied. Simpson was then seen exiting the store, and deputies performed a coordinated felony stop.

Simpson was taken into custody without incident.

“The coordinated efforts between the Apopka Police Department, our Patrol Operations Bureau, and the use of advanced technologies were key to the safe and swift apprehension of a dangerous suspect," Sheriff Richard Del Toro wrote in a statement. "I’m proud of the outstanding work by our deputies.”