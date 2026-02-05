'A lifesaver': St. Lucie County offers free after-hours rides for dialysis patients

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A free transportation program is helping dialysis patients get to their appointments during off-peak hours, providing crucial access for residents who can't drive or don't have vehicles.

The county recently accepted a $200,000 state grant to expand the after-hours transit service, which operates outside regular public transportation schedules to accommodate early-morning and late-evening dialysis appointments.

St. Lucie County offers free after-hours rides for dialysis patients

Martha Roman Blanco, whose vision and mobility prevent her from driving, relies on the service for her dialysis treatments three times a week, beginning at 5:30 a.m. She is one of about 100 St. Lucie County residents taking advantage of these after-hours rides directly from their homes to dialysis centers.

"Being able to have somebody pick me up, bring me back home has been the best because I never thought I would be on dialysis," Roman Blanco said. "It's been a lifesaver for me."

Adolfo Covelli, St. Lucie County's transit director, told WPTV traffic reporter Johann Hoffend the program addresses growing community needs as the population expands. The service reduces wait times and travel times to and from appointments.

"Every county doesn't do this, but we know what our needs are for our community, and we want to help the people who need it most," Covelli said.

St. Lucie County approved a required $22,500 match, making a total of $225,500 available through June 30.

Any dialysis patients wanting to request an off-peak ride can call (772) 462-1778, ext. 3.

During normal hours, Area Regional Transit (ART) operates a fixed route system that averages 12,000 rides per week.

