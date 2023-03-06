57-year-old bicyclist declared dead, later regains pulse after hit-and-run crash in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a driver who hit a bicyclist Friday night in St. Lucie County, sending the victim to the hospital with serious injuries.

The hit-and-run happened at 10044 State Road A1A, just north of Pepper Lane, on Hutchinson Island.

Investigators said the initial call to FHP was that the bicyclist was dead, but the victim later regained a pulse and was taken to HCA Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce.

FHP said the bicyclist, a 57-year-old man, was in critical condition before going into the operating room.

Officials believe the bicyclist was heading northbound on A1A and was possibly struck from behind. The vehicle then fled the scene.

Based on vehicle parts at the scene, investigators believe the vehicle is a 2007-20015 Toyota Tundra or Sequoia that is gray or silver. Investigators said the vehicle would be missing a right-side mirror and mirror cover.

FHP has obtained possible surveillance video/picture of the vehicle at the time of the crash but has yet to release it to the public.

The 57-year-old man, whose name has not been released, is still in the intensive care unit at the hospital.