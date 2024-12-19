St. Lucie County deputy struck by car while removing debris on Interstate 95

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities are investigating a crash involving a St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputy that happened Thursday morning on Interstate 95.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-95 near the Indrio Road exit.

"Six year veteran Deputy Patterson came across debris in the roadway on I-95 near Indrio Road. As she attempted to clear the roadway hazard, a distracted motorist failed to yield and move over for her marked unit with lights on, striking her and her vehicle," Sheriff Keith Pearson said in a statement posted to Facebook.

Mello Styles/WPTV Scene of crash on Interstate 95 north near Indrio Road exit on Dec. 19, 2024.

WPTV reporter Mello Styles went to the scene and said the bed of the truck was detached from the cab.

Deputies said Patterson was one of two people taken to the hospital via ambulance.

"Deputy Patterson was transported to Lawnwood with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be OK, " Pearson said.