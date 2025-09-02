2 dead, 6 injured in rollover crash that shut down I-95 for hours in St. Lucie County

WPTV is learning more about a fatal rollover crash that shut down I-95 north for hours on Labor Day.

According to FHP, which is still investigating the accident, on Monday afternoon a 2003 Toyota Sequoia was traveling north on I-95 approaching Indrio Road when it veered left into the shoulder. When it reentered the lane, it started rolling over, and multiple passengers were ejected from the vehicle.

The vehicle crossed over the guardrail between north and southbound I-95, and came to a stop on its roof in the median.

FHP says a total of eight people were in the vehicle, including an infant.

The driver and a passenger, both adults, were pronounced dead at the scene. FHP says the passenger was identified as a 20-year-old woman from Tampa.

The remaining passengers were taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital for treatment.