Rollover crash on I-95 at Indrio Road in Fort Pierce shuts down all northbound lanes

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office (SLCSO) deputies responded to a rollover crash on Monday afternoon that shut down all northbound lanes of Interstate 95.

According to a post on social media, as of 2 p.m., all northbound lanes are expected to be shut down for "several hours."

The rollover crash happened on I-95 north at Indrio Road in Fort Pierce. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

SLCSO says traffic is being diverted to the Orange Avenue exit. Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes and expect delays in the area.