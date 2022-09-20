11 migrants in custody after suspected smuggling event

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Eleven migrants have been taken into custody after a suspected smuggling event on the Treasure Coast.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Agent Walter N. Slosar said 11 migrants of various nationalities, including Haitian, Dominicans and Georgians, were taken into custody in Jensen Beach.

#BREAKING: Earlier today, #BorderPatrol agents & LE partners responded to a maritime smuggling event at Jensen Beach #Florida. 11 migrants of mixed nationalities were taken into custody (Haitian, Dominican, Georgian). The event is under federal investigation. @MartinFLSheriff pic.twitter.com/nIqklqULdo — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) September 20, 2022

However, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said the migrant landing occurred shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday near the 10000 block of South Ocean Drive.

Federal officials were investigating.