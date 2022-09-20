Watch Now
11 migrants in custody after suspected smuggling event

Chopper 5 view of South Ocean Drive in St. Lucie County, Sept. 20, 2022
Eleven migrants were taken into custody after a suspected smuggling event Sept. 20, 2022, in St. Lucie County.
Posted at 10:17 AM, Sep 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-20 10:27:46-04

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Eleven migrants have been taken into custody after a suspected smuggling event on the Treasure Coast.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Agent Walter N. Slosar said 11 migrants of various nationalities, including Haitian, Dominicans and Georgians, were taken into custody in Jensen Beach.

However, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said the migrant landing occurred shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday near the 10000 block of South Ocean Drive.

Federal officials were investigating.

