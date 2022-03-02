Watch
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie County

Actions

1 killed, 4 injured after dispute leads to shooting near Fort Pierce

Public not in danger, sheriff says
wptv-shooting-generic
Copyright Associated Press
AP GraphicsBank
wptv-shooting-generic
Posted at 12:00 AM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 08:48:08-05

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — One person was killed and four others injured Tuesday evening after a dispute north of Fort Pierce, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Ken Mascara said deputies were called to the scene near U.S. Highway 1 and Indrio Road.

Four patients were taken to a hospital, two with gunshot wounds, the sheriff said. One person died as a result of his or her injuries.

Mascara said the incident appears to be isolated and the public was not in danger.

Detectives and crime scene investigators were at the scene investigating further.

No more information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hollani Davis 'WPTV The Ultimate Traffic Shortcut Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' 480x360

WPTV First Alert Traffic