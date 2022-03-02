1 killed, 4 injured after dispute leads to shooting near Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — One person was killed and four others injured Tuesday evening after a dispute north of Fort Pierce, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Ken Mascara said deputies were called to the scene near U.S. Highway 1 and Indrio Road.

Four patients were taken to a hospital, two with gunshot wounds, the sheriff said. One person died as a result of his or her injuries.

Mascara said the incident appears to be isolated and the public was not in danger.

Detectives and crime scene investigators were at the scene investigating further.

No more information was immediately available.