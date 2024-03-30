Watch Now
1 dead, another hurt in small plane crash at Treasure Coast International Airport

Fire district spokeswoman says plane had heavy damage
Posted at 3:41 PM, Mar 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-30 16:07:23-04

FORT PIECE, Fla. — One person died and another was injured in a small plane crash on a runway at Treasure Coast International Airport on Saturday afternoon in Fort Pierce, a St. Lucie Fire District spokeswoman confirmed.

The crash was reported at 1:20 p.m., spokeswoman Brenda Stokes told WPTV.

She said one person was declared dead on the scene and another taken to a trauma center.

The plane sustained heavy damage, she said.

Fire rescue extricated the occupants and called in extra units, including a crane.

The National Traffic Safety Board said it is investigating the crash of a Piper PA-44.

Treasure Coast International Airport,according to its website, is a general aviation airport spanning 3,844 acres that is currently host to nearly six dozen tenants including aeronautic businesses such as aircraft maintenance and storage, a flight training school, air taxi and charter services, medical transport and a missionary flights operation.

