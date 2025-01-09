Warming center open for second night in a row in this county

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — As warming centers are open up across several counties, Okeechobee County's warming center has reopened for the second night in a row.

Doors opened at RiteLife, 202 NE Second St, at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The warming center is open to the public. It’s meant to provide a warm place to sleep for anyone who’s either experiencing homelessness or doesn’t have heat at home.

The decision to open the center came when temperatures were forecasted to drop to the low forties with wind chill in the thirties.

"It’s important to offer it to the community because a lot of our individuals are low-income. A lot of the houses—older houses do not have adequate heat and then our homeless population also don’t have shelters to go to in this time,” RiteLife RCO Supervisor Serrina Snyder said.

Larry Couch spent Tuesday evening at the shelter and plans to return Wednesday night.

“It’s a heck of a lot more comfortable," Couch, who is unhoused, said. "There’s people out there a lot older than me that need to be here. You know, I mean, it’s detrimental—certain temperatures."

Each person is provided with a cot. It’s recommended that you bring your own bedding if you have any.

On Tuesday night, the center had six people. However, they plan to see even more people Wednesday evening as temperatures continue to drop.

There's a chance they will reopen the warming center again Thursday night if temperatures continue in the low 40s.

Check the Okeechobee County and RiteLife Facebook pages for more information about opening plans.