Snapchat school threat not real, Okeechobee County sheriff says

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — A school threat posted on the social media platform Snapchat that eluded to a mass shooting at a non-specific school on Halloween is not real, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said Monday in a Facebook post.

Officials said school resource division deputies were informed of the threat Monday morning and immediately started an investigation. It was discovered the threat did not originate in Okeechobee County or the State of Florida.

"This was sent out and posted to cause mass confusion through intimidation tactics that have been trending on social media by threatening violence in our school systems," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. "We want to let our community know we will continue to monitor these types of threats for validation and be proactive in protecting our children against any threats or actions."

The FBI reminds the public that issuing a threat is a federal crime that can lead to up to five years in federal prison, or they can face state or local charges.

Here are some tips from the FBI:

What Should I Do?