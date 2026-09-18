Okeechobee residents talk Flock cameras, roads, insurance; celebrate community at 'Let's Hear It' event

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — More than two dozen Okeechobee County residents came out to share their concerns and the things they love about their community at a "Let's Hear It" event held at the Okeechobee County Public Library.

Residents raised concerns on a range of issues, from Flock cameras to a dangerous intersection, and gap insurance problems.

Lori Bergman was among those who spoke out against the Flock surveillance technology.

"This is mass surveillance and it's not right," Bergman said.

Traffic safety at State Road 70 and Berman Road was another major concern. Residents reported that stop signs are often ignored and speeding is out of hand at the intersection.

Deborah O'Donnell-Puckett described the danger firsthand.

"100% dangerous. You take your life in your hands every time you hit that intersection," O'Donnell-Puckett said.

WPTV

Resident, Barbara Hegarty, said she plans to keep pushing for safety improvements at the location.

"I'm not going to give up until a traffic signal is put there and hopefully it will save some lives," Barbara said.

Residents also took time to highlight the good happening in the community.

Paula Daniel, a UF-IFAS Extension 4-H agent, encouraged residents to enroll their children in the program.

"If you don't know what 4-H is, then research and find out because it is a great organization. It's a great positive youth development program," Daniel said.

Resident Riley Williams spoke up for his fellow younger community members, expressing hope that Okeechobee will get a new movie theater after losing its last one during the pandemic.

"We don't want to drive all over to the coast in order to see a new movie," Williams said. "I really hope that someone sees this as an opportunity [and] they can come here and build one."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.