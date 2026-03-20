Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival returns as deputies prioritize safety for attendees

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — The Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival is in full swing on Friday.

Over 30,000 people will be heading into Sunshine Grove for four days of live entertainment, after a two-year hiatus.

WATCH BELOW: 'This is probably one of the safest environments I’ve ever been in,' Denise Ionescu tells WPTV's Tyler Hatfield

Safety top priority at Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival

Even with all the fun and dancing, Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office told WPTV that safety is still top priority.

They said all available personnel are working this weekend, with additional signage and deputies on roads and key intersections

Entertainment This music festival is bringing traffic and a business boost after 2-year hiatus Tyler Hatfield

The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office said they already arrested three people on drug charges this week, warning the community against bringing any drugs to the festival. But people coming to the festival tell me they feel safe.

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Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival returns with traffic and business boom

“This is probably one of the safest environments I’ve ever been in,” said Denise Ionescu, who’s attending the festival. “There's paramedics on-site walking through the crowd. There's really nothing that I have seen that has alarmed me in any way. There's been a ton of other festivals where I’ve been a little bit more concerned, but specifically this one, I feel like it's done a lot better, and it's a lot safer.”

Okeechobee County Fire Rescue said they have additional trucks and ambulances on-site.

The festival runs until Sunday.