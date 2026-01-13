Okeechobee man turns $30 into $15 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — A 65-year-old Okeechobee man is starting the new year with a huge payday.

Florida Lottery officials said Tuesday that Curtis McDugald, 65, of Okeechobee, claimed the $15 million top prize from the $15,000,000 GOLD RUSH MULTIPLIER scratch-off ticket on Sept. 29.

McDugald chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $8,968,000.

Officials said he purchased his winning ticket from Okeechobee City Marathon, located at 118 S. Parrott Ave. in Okeechobee.

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.60. However, the chance of winning $15 million playing this game is 1-in-5,476,290.

The GOLD RUSH MULTIPLIER launched in September 2024 and features four top prizes of $15 million and six prizes of $1 million.