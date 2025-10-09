Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office says school bus crash caused by another driver crossing into lane

The investigation into a crash involving a school bus in Okeechobee County earlier this week has been closed.

The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) says that the accident, which occurred Monday at the intersection of 128th Avenue and Highway 70 West, was caused by another driver crossing into the school bus' lane.

OCSO also provided two photos from the school bus camera, showing a vehicle with its headlights on crossing over the center line into the lane two seconds before impact.

They say the investigation, led by Traffic Homicide Investigator Corporal Adrian Rogers, confirmed his initial findings: "That the passenger vehicle crossed over the center line by several feet." Investigators say the bus driver attempted to avoid collision, but the other vehicle continued into the lane.

The accident sent eight students and the bus driver to the hospital, though they did not sustain serious injuries.

OCSO also addressed "speculation and misinformation" around the crash, as to who was at fault: "To be clear, the investigation has confirmed—without doubt—that the passenger vehicle crossed into the bus’s lane, and the school bus driver acted swiftly and appropriately to protect the students on board and avoid a more serious collision."