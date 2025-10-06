School bus crash sends several students to hospital in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — Several students have been taken to the hospital following a school bus versus vehicle crash in Okeechobee County, according to the school district and deputies.

Okeechobee County Schools says the accident involved Bus 2 while it was on its morning route at the intersection of 128th Ave and Highway 70 West.

The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) says that no life-threatening injuries have been reported and some students were taken to Raulerson Hospital out of an abundance of caution.

The roadway remains closed but deputies are allowing limited one-way traffic.

WPTV has reached out to OCSO to confirm more details.