Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office honors deputies who went above and beyond during Hurricane Milton

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Nearly 4 months ago, our communities were hit with an unprecedented number of tornadoes as Hurricane Milton ripped across the state.

On Tuesday evening, the Okeechobee Sheriff's Office held its annual award ceremony highlighting deputies who went above and beyond in the line of duty during those storms on October 9th.

“Sir, I was just doing my job that day,” said Sgt Steven Pollock, one of many who threw caution to the wind and ran directly into an EF3 tornado.

“Do you feel like a hero today?” asked WPTV’s Michael Hoffman. “No, sir,” answered Pollock. “Heroes normally don't make it home.”

The tornado would turn deadly across the county line in St. Lucie County in the Spanish Lakes Community. When the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office called out for mutual aid, these deputies volunteered to run into the face of danger, knowing that more twisters that could be right behind them.

“It’s my job and I have to make sure the public is protected,” said Detention Deputy Jarred Raulerson. “I did what I was told, seeing people needed help and the first thing I did was start helping.”

Both Raulerson and Pollock were among those to receive Valor Awards in recognition of going above and beyond the call of duty risking life and limb to save others.

Those who received a valor award for volunteering to assist in the Spanish Lakes Community are:



Sgt. Steven Pollock Capt. Shannon Peterson Capt. Rob Coleman Lt. Randy Worth Sgt. David Rogers, Cpl. Michael Cauley Det. Noah Wenrick D/S Devon Satallante D/S Tyler Cox D/S Jennifer Fairtrace, D/S Rocio Mendez, D/D Jarred Raulerson D/D Chad Cox.

It’s a sentiment that Chief Deputy Michael Hazellief said is a refreshing kind of night, where they can highlight their brothers and sisters in arms.

“They're the ones doing the job on a daily basis,” said Chief Deputy Hazellief. “It's not command. It is the folks that are out there day to day, doing the things you saw tonight, performing at a high level, serving our community, protecting it, and keeping people out of harm's way. So, to come here tonight and recognize them, that makes it an incredible feeling for all of us.”