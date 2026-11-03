Martin County and Okeechobee County schools closed Tuesday due to flooding

Both Okeechobee County and Martin County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 3, as flooding and severe weather continue to create unsafe travel conditions across the region.

MARTIN COUNTY SCHOOLS CLOSED

All Martin County School District-operated schools will be closed Tuesday, which will also include all after-school activities.

School officials said in a Facebook post that conditions vary significantly across the region, with some communities experiencing serious flooding and difficult travel conditions.

The district said many of its employees and families live outside Martin County and commute into the county each day. Those conditions in neighboring communities played an important role in the decision to close schools.

Throughout Monday, the district received reports of employees and families driving through floodwaters to get home, abandoning vehicles because of impassable roads and making alternate overnight accommodations because they could not safely remain in their homes.

Officials said they also considered whether employees would be able to safely travel to and from campuses and whether schools would have enough staff and resources to safely support students throughout the day.

The district said the decision follows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' declaration of a state of emergency covering Martin County and surrounding counties.

"We encourage everyone to use caution and prioritize their safety as conditions continue to affect our region," the district said.

Families are being asked to monitor the Martin County School District's website and social media accounts for additional updates.

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY SCHOOLS CLOSED

Okeechobee County district officials announced Monday evening that lingering floodwaters continue to make some campuses and bus stops unsafe.

In a Facebook post, the district said crews spent Monday assessing school campuses and their accessibility following widespread flooding across the county.

Officials had hoped water levels would fall enough to reopen schools Tuesday, but floodwaters were still preventing safe access to some campuses Monday evening.

The district also said flooding has created unsafe conditions in several areas where students would normally wait for school buses.

After consulting with the Okeechobee County Emergency Operations Center, district officials said there was no guarantee conditions would improve enough overnight to safely reopen.

"To avoid further delay and inconvenience to parents and the community, we have determined that keeping schools closed Tuesday is the safest decision for our students, families, and staff," the district said.

District teams will continue checking conditions Tuesday and will provide additional information about when schools can reopen.

Officials said the district will also announce in the coming days whether any makeup days will be necessary.

The continued closure comes after heavy rainfall caused significant flooding across Okeechobee County, leaving neighborhoods underwater and roads difficult to navigate.