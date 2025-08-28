'LISTEN TO OUR PLEAS': Okeechobee residents sound off as state moves ahead with stormwater project

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — The South Florida Water Management District is moving forward with plans for a 4,800-acre stormwater treatment area in the Kissimmee Basin, and dozens of residents gathered at Indian River State College in Okeechobee on Thursday to voice their concerns.

"I'm frustrated, concerned and worried," resident Jim Reynolds told WPTV's Kate Hussey.

Okeechobee residents sound off as state moves ahead with stormwater project

WPTV first started reporting on the project two years ago, when commissioners and residents started to speak up in opposition.

The project, north of Lake Okeechobee, is designed to filter phosphorus and nitrogen before the pollutants reach the lake.

"Because the water going into Lake Okeechobee has too many nutrients in it," SFWMD Division Director Jennifer Reynolds told residents at Thursday's town hall.

Reynolds said the goal of Thursday's meetings, which were held at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., was to hear input from residents before moving forward with the project.

"So we are in the preliminary stages of design, and we're here to share some of the changes that we've made to that preliminary design based on public input," said Reynolds, "and so we're here to share those changes and then incorporate additional public comment as we move forward with the design and future construction."

Several residents spoke up at the meeting to weigh in. A few supported the project, saying it targets the basin where most pollutants enter the lake.

The vast majority, however, pushed back on the location.

WPTV Map of the proposed stormwater treatment area.

“It doesn't have to happen in a residential area,” said County Commission Chair David Hazellief.

Hazellief raised alarms two years ago, warning the site could hold 12 to 20 inches of water, per site plans from the private firm in charge of project, Ecosystem Investment Partners, who has since been contracted by South Florida Water Management District to turn it into a natural wetland area.

Because of that high water table, residents fear flooding, declining property values, and higher insurance rates. Local businesses, including Triple M Trees, said the project could damage crops, threatening one of the county’s largest industries.

"This is one of the biggest concerns of this community," said one resident.

"I'm concerned that they don't have plans right now," added Jim Reynolds.

"We do flood now with heavy duty rains," said one resident. Is there a potential that our communities will flood?"

The other concern centers around the Okeechobee Airport, less than five miles away from the stormwater treatment area.

The Federal Aviation Administration recommends a five-mile buffer from wildlife, warning birds drawn to wetlands can collide with planes. Records obtained by WPTV show nearly 300 deaths and 300 injuries from bird strikes over the past 30 years, and the FAA issued a formal warning two years ago that the project could be a safety concern.

"A small plane like mine, that could be a real serious situation, possibly deadly," said Jim Reynolds.

“We've written multiple letters of opposition, we've presented our case to the board,” Hazellief said.

“I don't sense that anybody is really listening to us," Reynolds added.

Hussey took those concerns directly to Jennifer Reynolds, who said the district has made adjustments in response, including removing open water to deter birds; adding buffers between the stormwater area, homes, and roads; and lowering water levels with seepage management to prevent flooding.

"We’ve worked closely with the FAA and with FWC on addressing concerns about birds and airports," said Reynolds. "We think that this is the right location for this type of project."

Yet some residents are still unconvinced, because if changes fail, they'll be left with the damage.

“I think it helps but I don’t think it’s enough," said Hazellief.

"I am not optimistic," added Jim Reynolds. "It’s like watching a train coming down the track and you’re waving the flag, but it’s not stopping."

The district says it will weigh concerns and consider additional changes at a September meeting.

