‘It’s finally over’: Family members from Okeechobee react to verdict of Sebring bank shooting

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — Family members were full of emotions during the sentencing trial for Sebring bank shooter Zephen Xaver on Wednesday.

Cynthya Garza said she’s still navigating through her mother’s death. Ana Piñon-Williams was raised in Okeechobee and moved to Sebring. She one of five women killed at the Sebring Sun Trust Bank shooting in 2019.

“We love that it’s finally over and done with," stated Cynthya Garza. "We would much rather have my mom back. The trial, it’s finally over with, but there’s also that anger and that sadness and the mourning and the grief that we have because my mom’s no longer here."

Piñon-William’s sister, Blanca Piñon sat in the courtroom and said it was full of emotions.

“It’s hard. It’s hard because you have grieving people," shared Piñon. "People who have been impacted. I feel like there was just a wild of emotions in there for me.”

WPTV's Zitlali Solache also spoke with the husband of Jessica Montague, who was also gunned down. He said hearing the verdict gave him a sense of healing.

“I feel a lot better. Feels like a lot of weight has been lifted off of my shoulders," shared Maine Montague. "It’s been a rollercoaster honestly. Emotions everywhere, not knowing what’s going to happen.”

Many of them said the victims will never be forgotten and they hope to honor their memory.

“We just wanna make sure that our kids know that their grandma was an amazing person," shared Garza. "Even though they don’t know mami Ana, that mami Ana is an amazing person and she’s truly missed every day.”

All three of the family members told WPTV's Zitlali Solache they are looking forward to closing this lengthy chapter and hope to move forward in honor of their loved ones.

The next step is the final sentencing. The judge is expected to set a date later.