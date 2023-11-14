Food distribution event held in Okeechobee County ahead of Thanksgiving

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — Thanksgiving is next week and some families in our area might not have enough to put on the table.

An organization is working to help 200 families change that in Okeechobee County.

Despite Tuesday's nasty weather, Christ Fellowship Missions, in partnership with the Treasure Coast Food Bank, donated hundreds of holiday meals to families in need.

The group said they perform drive-thru food distribution events like this twice a month, but this one was special.

WPTV Pastor Matthew Bowen explains that there are thousands of families in Okeechobee County struggling to put food on the table.

This giveaway included all the holiday staples and increased their meals from 120 to 200.

One of the pastors involved, Matthew Bowen, said the need in that area is dire, with about 7,000 families struggling to put food on the table.

"All you got to do is go to the grocery store, you see that prices are up," Bowen said. "Any time that we can fill that gap and fill that void, especially with good food, high in protein, different foods that are good for them … it's a great way to bless this community."

The group will host another event like this on Friday at the Okeechobee County Civic Center.

It will take place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., and you must be a resident of Okeechobee County to receive free food.