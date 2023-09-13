FDLE agents explain how suspect wound up in Lyft driver's car

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents walked through just how murder suspect Matthew Flores ended up in beloved driver Gary Levin's car during a news conference Wednesday.

Agents said Flores' acquaintance scheduled the ride that would leave Levin dead, all in an attempt for an accused murderer to get to North Carolina.

Crime Wrong place, wrong time: FDLE details tragic timeline in murder of Lyft driver Matt Papaycik

"Investigating that disappearance detectives with the (Palm Beach Gardens) Police Department were able to place Flores as the last Lyft passenger with Mr Levin," FDLE Special Agent Eli Lawson said.

Levin was later foud dead in Okeechobee County.

WATCH: FDLE holds news conference on Gary Levin murder

FDLE provides update in Gary Levin murder investigation

We don't know exactly what happened inside Levin's car.

This case has brought to light ride-share safety concerns.

Levin was driving for Lyft.

Lyft reported there were 10 fatal physical assaults connected to rides between 2017 and 2019, according to a 2021 company community safety report,

That is roughly one in 175 million trips.

WPTV reached out to Lyft for any updates to driver safety protocols and haven't heard back.

In the 2021 safety report, Lyft states the service does offer safety options for the driver, including location and ETA shared with family and friends, and emergency help through security company ADT.

Drivers have the option to contact a security professional silently or by voice.

