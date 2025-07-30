Double homicide suspect killed by Okeechobee County deputies identified

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — WPTV is learning more details surrounding a double homicide that occurred in the Brindaban Forest community in Okeechobee County on Sunday.

According to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office (OCSO), deputies responded to the 2800 block of SE 47th Terrace at around 1:35 p.m. after getting multiple reports of gunfire and a man dressed in black running through the area with a rifle.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they located the suspect, identified as Paul Scott Wier, 51, of Okeechobee County, and commanded him to drop the weapon. Wier refused and proceeded to open fire, prompting deputies to shoot him.

Wier was airlifted to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center, where he died from his gunshot injuries.

The two victims, whose identities have not been confirmed by OCSO, were pronounced dead on the scene.

Deputies say there is no clear motive for the killings as neighbors reported no prior conflicts or unusual behavior from Wier before the incident.

The deputies who were involved in shooting Wier have been placed on administrative leave while the case is active and ongoing.

OCSO says that Wier had no recent involvement with local law enforcement, but has charges that date back to 2003 in Palm Beach County that include heroin possession, for which he was sentenced to a year and a half in state prison. Wier also has charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and grand theft, both dating back to 2004.