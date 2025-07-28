Okeechobee County residents 'still shaken' after suspect in double homicide killed by deputies

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV is digging to find out more about two people who were shot and killed in the Brindaban Forest community in Okeechobee on Sunday.

The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office reported that the deaths may be linked to a man who was later shot and killed by deputies during a confrontation.

WATCH BELOW: Residents 'still shaken' after suspect killed following double homicide

Residents 'still shaken' after suspect killed following double homicide

On Monday, crime scene tape still blocked off the scene on Southeast 47th Terrace.

WPTV spoke to neighbors in the area who said they're shocked it happened in their quiet community.

Many said they saw a gunman have a standoff with deputies. One neighbor recorded it on video.

"I'm still shaken," neighbor Veronica Diaz said. "It was very scary."

The incident began on Sunday afternoon when Diaz said she and her husband heard a couple of gunshots followed by silence.

"We were like, 'Oh, OK, maybe somebody's shooting a hog,'" Diaz said.

Later, Diaz said she heard gunshots from what sounded like a rifle and hid her children in the bathroom.

"The only way I could describe it was like 'Call of Duty,' like a video game," Diaz said. "It sounded fake. You didn't want to believe it."

Investigators said deputies arrived at a home and encountered a man wearing all black, armed with a rifle or long gun.

"The person immediately started engaging our deputies, firing at our deputies," said Chief Deputy Michael Hazellief with the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office said they fired back at the suspect and hit him. The suspect was taken to the hospital and later died.

One neighbor showed WPTV reporter Tyler Hatfield the bullet holes on his home. The neighbor said the shots were from the suspect.

"My kids, we usually play outside in the front yard," Diaz said. "What if I was in the front yard while all this happened?”

While at the scene, deputies said they found a man and woman, who were neighbors of the suspect, shot and killed inside their home.

Diaz said she saw them through the window.

"The guy was sitting there with a shot through his neck," Diaz said. "You could see it."

The sheriff's office said they believe their deaths are connected to the suspect.

WPTV reporter Brooke Chau spoke to Linda Martin, who said she is the sister of the male victim.

"They were very beautiful people, loving, caring," Martin said. "He was the type that would give you the shirt off his back. His wife was just as sweet, worked hard all his life."

The St. Lucie County Bomb Squad was also called to the scene for concerns of explosive devices in the area.

The names of the victims and the suspect have not yet been released.

WPTV is seeking answers about what prompted the shootings.