Deputies continue search for suspect in 2020 murder of Okeechobee man

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office deputies continue to search for a suspect, or suspects, responsible for the murder of an Okeechobee County man.

The sheriff's office said Jesus (Chui) Torres was murdered on January 31, 2020, in the front yard of his home in Playland Park.

The killer is described as a young, tall, skinny Black man. He was accompanied by two tall, skinny Hispanic men at the time of the incident.

They were seen in a dark gray Dodge Charger with tinted windows, officials said.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact Detective LaFlam at 833-763-3117 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers if you choose to remain anonymous.