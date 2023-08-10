Compassionate residents work to help Navy veteran struggling to stay cool amid dangerous Florida heat

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — A GoFundMe was started to help buy a U.S. Navy veteran a new home after his story was featured Tuesday on WPTV.

Alexander Jenkins said he planned to sleep outside on Tuesday night in an RV Park in Okeechobee because he said his trailer is too hot.

The National Weather Service has issued multiple alerts due to excessive heat in Okeechobee County and other regions across South Florida.

WPTV U.S. veteran Alexander Jenkins is enduring the sweltering heat without air conditioning in Palm Beach County.

Mark Parrilla, who organized the fundraiser, said Palm Beach RV donated $24,000 toward a 40-foot, five-wheel RV valued at $34,000. He hopes to raise the rest of the money on GoFundMe.

"I'm going to make this happen for this man," Parrilla said. "He made so much happen, risked his life for who knows what would have happened to him or what we enjoy behind so many veterans. This one, I’m going to show him my appreciation."

WPTV Mark Parilla spearheaded an effort to secure a new trailer for U.S. Navy veteran Alexander Jenkins.

Parrilla has organized different fundraising efforts in the past, according to previous WPTV reporting. He said his motivation is fulling a promise to his grandmother about helping others who are less fortunate.

Parrilla is one of a handful of individuals who reached out to help Jenkins. Many people offered to buy a new air conditioning for Jenkins, who was honorably discharged after serving for three years in the military.