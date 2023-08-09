Navy veteran struggles without air conditioning, sleeps outside during excessive heat

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Alexander Jenkins planned to sleep outside on Tuesday night in an RV Park in Okeechobee. He said his trailer is too hot to sleep or live in during episodes of extreme heat.

The National Weather Service put Okeechobee County under an excessive heat warning on Tuesday and an excessive heat watch Wednesday.

Regardless of the warnings and watches, Jenkins said his air conditioning is struggling to cool his recreational vehicle. The U.S. Navy veteran said he's also using ice to cool his two cats.

"I don't feel like this is the right America," Jenkins said. "This is how we're treated. I mean, us poor people are treated like garbage."

Lower-income individuals often face a larger risk from heat conditions. One study found that although only 5% of Maricopa County, Arizona, residents live in mobile homes. However, residents of mobile homes account for 29% of indoor heat-related deaths.

Another study in Multnomah County, Oregon, found most of their heat-related deaths were older people who lived alone and had no air conditioning.

Lake Worth Beach Vice Mayor Christopher McVoy said his city recently secured funding to build 15 additional bus shelters. He said the city has had this as a priority for at least three years because it provides shade to riders rather than direct sun.

McVoy said it's difficult to get services for lower-income individuals because other people try to discourage homeless populations from gathering in their jurisdiction.

"I can tell you in Lake Worth if we are talking about the houseless or the homeless," he said, "there is definitely, I find being on the commission, very mixed feelings of 'Well if we provide services then more homeless will come.' It doesn't get said explicitly, but you can hear it in the background, and you'll hear it off the record."

The Plam Beach County Health Department suggests people without air conditioning consider visiting public buildings or public spaces with shade. It also suggests people wear lightweight, loose-fitting and light-colored clothing.

Regardless of the common recommendations for heat, Jenkins said he's struggled to find services to help him stay cool, and he doesn't believe an income based on Social Security will help his situation.