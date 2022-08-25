Child predator arrested in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — An Okeechobee County man was arrested on probable cause for several charges involving solicitation of a minor child over the internet.

Officials said the mother and the minor contacted the sheriff's office on Monday and stated that an unknown adult male was attempting to speak with the minor through social media.

Investigators used the minor's social media account, with the mother's permission, and engaged in a conversation with the man who they later identified as 31-year-old Brian Peterson.

Peterson believed he was still speaking with the minor and provided a location where the two could meet, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators went to the location and arrested Peterson after a "brief struggle."

He is facing charges for knowingly using an online computer service to solicit a child, electronically transmitting harmful material to a person known or believed to be a minor, and resisting officer without violence.

Investigators believe this may not be an isolated incident and ask parents who believe Peterson has victimized their child to contact Detective Cauley at 863- 763-3117 Ext. 5102, or at mcauley@okeesheriff.com.