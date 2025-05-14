Burn ban lifted in Okeechobee County due to 'alleviated drought conditions'

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — The burn ban for Okeechobee County has been lifted after significant rainfall last week alleviated drought conditions in the area, the fire chief said.

Okeechobee County Public Safety Director and Fire Chief Earl Wooten announced the the rescinded county-wide burn ban in a post to Facebook on Wednesday.

The ban was issued last month due to "fire risks associated with current dry conditions." It has since been lifted.

Wooten said Okeechobee County residents can now resume outdoor burning, but must adhere to the following safety guidelines:

• The pile must be 25 feet from forest and your house, 50 feet from paved public roads, and 150 feet from other occupied buildings.

• The burn pile must be less than 8-feet in diameter or fit into a non-combustible container. Burning is permitted after 9 a.m. and must be extinguished 1 hour before sunset.

• Burning must not be left unattended.

• Keep a water hose or shovel handy in case your fire escapes.

• Piles large than 8-feet in diameter require a permit from the Florida Forest Service.

For more information, please contact Okeechobee County Fire Rescue at (863) 763-5544, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.