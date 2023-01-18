Watch Now
Body found in wooded area of Okeechobee County was victim of 'criminal act,' sheriff's office says

Cause of death not released by investigators
Posted at 7:05 PM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 19:23:14-05

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — A body was discovered in a wooded area of Okeechobee County, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators said the body was found in the early morning hours of Monday.

Deputies discovered the body in a wooded area near Northeast Fourteenth Avenue in the Douglas Park subdivision.

The sheriff's office said the person was a "victim of a criminal act."

The cause of the death has been determined, but investigators did not elaborate.

The victim's identity was being withheld by the sheriff's office, citing Marsy's Law.

