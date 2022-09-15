2 inmates die in consecutive days at Okeechobee County jail

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of two inmates on consecutive days.

Officials said Kaitlynn Joy Barnes, 19, was found not breathing in her bunk during Tuesday morning roll call checks.

The sheriff's office said CPR was attempted on the inmate by detention staff and emergency services. However, Barnes was pronounced dead.

Then on Wednesday, Joseph Abruzzi, 60, was found dead in his cell during a roll call. According to the sheriff's office, Abruzzi was "past the point of emergency intervention" when he was found.

Officials said a K-9 narcotics detection team searched both rooms where the deaths occurred but found no presence of illegal substances.

There are no indications that the deaths were connected, Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office spokesman Jack Nash said.

Banes had been in custody since May 18 while Abruzzi was arrested Aug. 9.

The sheriff's office is waiting for the coroner's report before releasing how they died.