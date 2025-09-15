Would Martin County Fairgrounds be a good place for a homeless shelter?

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — For years, the Martin County Fair Association has been looking to move from its longtime home in Stuart for more space.

When it does, one organization says the fairgrounds would be a good place to help the homeless.

On Mondays, it is delivery day for the Tent City Helpers.

The first of their six stops is at Flagler Park in Stuart, where a handful of homeless people are given food, socks, batteries, bug spray, even a book to read.

“I was a special ed teacher so I’ve always been involved with people trying to get equal rights, trying to be acknowledged," says Gail Harvey, who leads the nonprofit.

When Harvey looks at the vast parking lot at the Martin County Fairgrounds, she has a vision.

And I see all the parking there fenced in and the buildings there. I believe that would be an awesome place to have a shelter," she said.

Martin County does not have a homeless shelter for adult men and women without children, but the latest survey done by the Treasure Coast Homeless Services Council showed a greater number of homeless people there than in St. Lucie County, which has more than twice the population.

Martin County Human Services Manager Joanna Greene tells me one key is coordinating help.

"I think there are a lot of variables that influence what the outcome of homelessness is. Our office works very closely with the Treasure Coast Homeless Services Council using that point-in-time data to direct services throughout the year.”

Dante Costello has been homeless for 13 years, but tells me if there was a shelter, he’d go.

“I’d use the shelter in a heartbeat. It’s a little too hot out there for everybody," he said, laughing.

It will ultimately be up to the county commission to decide what becomes of the property once the fair leaves, which could still be at least a few years away.