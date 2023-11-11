Watch Now
Workers at Elliott Museum in Martin County arrive to find armed burglary suspect

Jason Allen Dark faces burglary, theft charges
Jason Allen Dark of Port St. Lucie was arrested on Nov. 10, 2023, after the Martin County Sheriff's Office said he burglarized the Elliott Museum.
Martin County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 8:36 PM, Nov 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-10 20:41:41-05

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A night at the museum later ended with a morning in jail for a Martin County burglary suspect, deputies said.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said employees at the Elliott Museum on Hutchinson Island walked into work Friday morning and were surprised to find a man inside.

Investigators said the burglary suspect, identified as Jason Allen Dark, 42, of Port St. Lucie was in the process of stealing several items from the museum.

They said he got inside the museum through an unlocked door, taking advantage of his "after-hours tour."

When deputies arrived, they said Dark surrendered.

Inside his backpack, investigators said he had items that he took from the museum, as well as a knife.

Dark was taken to the Martin County jail and faces burglary and theft charges.

