Woman seeks justice in fatal stabbing of son in Hobe Sound

HOBE SOUND, FLA. — Through her tears Amy Starr Carter remembers her firstborn, Robert Tyler Meadows.

“He was always trying to make somebody smile and make somebody feel special, especially me, every time I came to visit, and he treated me like a queen," Carter said by phone.

Meadows, 26, died Saturday after he was stabbed multiple times inside his house at The Preserve, a gated community ear Seabranch Boulevard in Hobe Sound.

According to investigators with the Martin County Sheriff's Office, Jared Diaz, 30, is now wanted in connection to the crime.

"All of the witnesses plus the victim's girlfriend told us who the suspect was right away," said Chief Deputy John Budensiek.

He said Diaz got into an altercation with Meadows and stabbed him at least five times.

"The suspect at that time was not in the car, the girlfriend had just dropped him off at a Sunoco station on Indiantown Road and that’s the last we’ve seen of our suspect," said Budensiek.

Amy says her prayer now is for justice and for her son's accused killer to be found.

“He can't hide in the woods forever. He can’t change his identity so much that he'll never be found, I mean he’s going to have to pay for this," she said.

Until then, she now prepares to say goodbye.

“I don't want any more bye violence. I just want Jared to be found and arrested properly through the system. I don't want to see anyone else hurt," said Carter

A celebration of life for Tyler will be held on Saturday in Jupiter. Loved ones are planning to come together and go fishing, something Tyler's mother said he loved to do.

If you have any information that can help investigators or know where Diaz is, you're urged to call the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 772-220-7170, or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers.