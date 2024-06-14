Woman robbed, has car stolen while leaving Publix in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect was caught Thursday after violently robbing a woman and stealing her car while she was leaving a Publix, deputies said.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said the woman was confronted by a man at a Publix located on Cove Road who grabbed her belongings and fled in her vehicle.

Deputies were able to locate the vehicle along Bridge Road west of U.S. Highway 1 where a PIT maneuver was performed, disabling the car.

"That caused this vehicle to lose control, slide off and make contact with this large pine tree behind me," Martin County Chief Deputy John Budensiek said. "It actually hit root first into that tree,"

The suspect, who deputies said is not from the area, was taken into custody.

It's unclear what charges he may face. Authorities have not released his name.