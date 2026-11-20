MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A controversial proposal to build a more than 5.7 million-square-foot data center just half a mile from an elementary school is drawing growing opposition in Martin County, where residents are raising concerns about everything from environmental impacts to whether they'll have a say in the project's approval.

WATCH: 'We need answers': Martin Co. officials address outrage over proposed data center

'We need answers': Martin Co. officials address outrage over proposed data center

On Friday morning, a small but vocal group of residents gathered outside the Martin County Administrative Center, demanding answers about the massive development proposed for approximately 132 acres off Kanner Highway, west of Interstate 95.

They had planned to attend a meeting with the county's Growth Management Department. But less than 17 hours before it was scheduled to begin, the county canceled it, citing overwhelming public interest.

Residents showed up anyway.

"We need answers, and we need them quick," said Chris McIntyre, whose son graduated from nearby Crystal Lake Elementary School. "This story cannot die, or else this is the death of Crystal Lake School."

McIntyre, who goes by Coach Mack, became emotional discussing what the proposed development could mean for the school and surrounding neighborhoods.

"Now that's the death of an A-rated elementary school that I love," he said, his voice breaking.

He's far from alone.

Residents have raised concerns about potential noise pollution, water consumption, increased electricity demand, higher utility bills, wildlife displacement, declining property values and possible health impacts on children attending Crystal Lake Elementary.

Michael Panella, another resident opposing the project, became emotional while explaining why the fight is so personal.

"It's life. It's OUR life. These little ones are innocent," Panella said, referring also to students of Crystal Lake.

Dan Wilson, president of the Locks Landing homeowners association, represents a community less than two miles from the proposed site.

“They’re probably dropping now because, oh, the data center going there. We don’t want to move there,” Wilson said of property values.

"We have residences right here, tons of residents. We're all going to have to deal with this."

Residents acknowledge they don't yet know for sure what the long-term consequences of the project might be. They don't know whether electricity bills will increase, how much noise the facility could generate or what wildlife habitat might be lost.

But they do know that once something of this magnitude is built, there's no easy way to undo it.

County cancels meeting amid growing public backlash

The controversy intensified Thursday evening when Martin County announced the cancellation of an informal Growth Management meeting scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday.

At 4:55 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, the Martin County Board of County Commissioners posted the following message online:

"This meeting has been canceled.



Due to the level of public interest, a more formal meeting will be scheduled and publicly noticed in advance to accommodate any and all residents who wish to attend, learn more, and share their thoughts. Stay tuned to our website and social media as meeting details are finalized."

For residents who had planned to attend, the cancellation only added to their frustration.

"The thing that frustrates me the most about this is the fact that they were willing to do this meeting in private," said resident Alisha Gibbs.

Gibbs described herself as "disgusted" and "absolutely appalled" by the situation.

But Martin County Deputy Growth Management Director Pete Walden told WPTV Investigative Reporter Kate Hussey that the meeting was never intended to be a formal public hearing or a decision-making session.

Instead, Walden said, it was an informal meeting requested by members of the public who wanted to ask county staff questions about the development — something his department routinely accommodates for other projects.

He said information about the meeting circulated online, creating the impression that county officials were privately considering a decision on the data center.

When interest grew beyond what the county could accommodate, officials decided to cancel.

"We could not accommodate that. We didn't have any rooms or anything available for that size," Walden explained. "So we had to cancel, and we'll do some workshops in the future. I believe the applicant is also going to reach out for some public presentations on the subject."

When asked why residents weren't being given more opportunities to weigh in, Walden maintained the county has been transparent.

"We are transparent through the process, and everything can be made available to anyone that is interested," he said.

Walden said additional public meetings and workshops will be scheduled to allow residents to ask questions and learn more about the project.

But the canceled meeting is only one of several controversies surrounding the development.

Application submitted just before county's data center moratorium

Another major point of contention is the timing of the developer's application.

On Oct. 27, Martin County commissioners approved a one-year moratorium on data centers, temporarily restricting new applications while the county reviews its development regulations.

But records show the application for this project was submitted the day before the moratorium was proposed on October 13.

That timing means the project is not subject to the temporary restriction, according to county officials.

Walden acknowledged the timing but said the county cannot control when developers submit applications.

"They obviously saw like everybody else that a moratorium was coming, and they got their application in ahead of time," Walden said. "We don't direct applicants ... and we certainly can't pick and choose when these things happen."

WPTV reached out to the project applicant and the law firm representing it, requesting comment on the timing of the application and residents' environmental, energy and health concerns.

Neither responded by publication time.

Could the data center be approved without a public vote?

Perhaps the most significant concern for opponents is whether residents will have any formal say in the project's approval.

Under a county ordinance adopted in 2010, during the Great Recession, Martin County established an administrative approval process for certain targeted industries to encourage economic development.

Data centers fall within the county's targeted industry classifications.

According to Walden, the proposed development is also covered by an existing planned unit development, or PUD, agreement that allows qualifying targeted industries on platted industrial lots to receive administrative approval.

That means the project could potentially move forward without a public hearing or recorded vote by county commissioners.

For residents demanding a voice in the decision, that distinction is critical.

Hussey asked Walden whether there was anything the county could do to give residents more of a say in whether the development is approved.

"With the moratorium, we'll be looking at our code to make revisions so everything is appropriately reviewed as it comes in," Walden said.

"To give the public more of a say in future projects?" Hussey asked.

"Correct," Walden responded.

What about the environmental and health concerns?

Residents are also demanding answers about how a development of this size could affect surrounding neighborhoods, wildlife and students at Crystal Lake Elementary School.

The proposal initially called for just under 1 million square feet of development. An updated application brings the total to approximately 1.3 million square feet, including an existing warehouse.

Among the concerns raised by residents are the potential effects of noise from cooling equipment, increased water and electricity consumption, wildlife habitat loss and possible impacts on nearby property values.

Those concerns remain questions, not established consequences of the proposed development.

Walden said the county will review the project's potential impacts before making any approval decision.

He also emphasized that despite speculation circulating in the community, the data center has not been approved.

"There is a misconception that this project was already approved — that's very far from the truth," Walden said.

"This is our first data center to be reviewed. We're going to take our time ... and make sure everything is properly vetted."

The county says a staff report examining the project is expected to be released in December.

Following that report, officials plan to schedule a public forum, likely including a presentation from the applicant, where residents can ask questions and learn more about the development.

No date for that meeting has been announced.

Residents say their voices deserve to be heard

For opponents, the controversy goes beyond whether a data center belongs on 84 acres of industrial land.

It's about who gets to decide what their community becomes — and whether the people who will live with the consequences have a meaningful opportunity to influence that decision.

The residents who gathered outside the county building Friday made clear that canceling a meeting would not end their opposition.

"If they want to actually please the public, they would deny this proposal," Gibbs said.