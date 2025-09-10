WATCH: Martin County inmate charges at judge during court hearing

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — There were some tense moments in a Martin County courtroom Wednesday morning.

A suspect, Evan Paul McCullough, 46, of Stuart, was in court for a routine status check hearing at 9:12 a.m.

WATCH BELOW: Martin Co. inmate charges at judge during hearing

Martin County inmate charges at judge during hearing

Video posted to the Martin County Sheriff's Office Facebook page showed a handcuffed McCullough pushing over a lectern and charging toward Judge William Roby, attempting to attack him.

The sheriff's office said that McCullough also spat at the judge.

The video showed McCullough fall to the ground as he reached the bench.

Multiple deputies inside the courtroom quickly intervened to restrain McCullough.

Online jail records show that McCullough was being held without bond after he was arrested on Oct. 22, 2024. He was already facing multiple charges, including battery on an officer/firefighter/EMT and threat with death or serious bodily harm to a judge.

