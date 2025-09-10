Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Martin County

Actions

WATCH: Martin County inmate charges at judge during court hearing

Video shows Evan Paul McCullough attempting to attack Judge William Roby
Video shows Evan Paul McCullough attempting to attack Martin County Judge William Roby during a hearing on Sept. 10, 2025.
Martin County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Video shows Evan Paul McCullough attempting to attack Martin County Judge William Roby during a hearing on Sept. 10, 2025.
Video shows Evan Paul McCullough attempting to attack Martin County Judge William Roby during a hearing on Sept. 10, 2025.
Video shows Evan Paul McCullough attempting to attack Martin County Judge William Roby during a hearing on Sept. 10, 2025.
Posted
and last updated

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — There were some tense moments in a Martin County courtroom Wednesday morning.

A suspect, Evan Paul McCullough, 46, of Stuart, was in court for a routine status check hearing at 9:12 a.m.

WATCH BELOW: Martin Co. inmate charges at judge during hearing

Martin County inmate charges at judge during hearing

Video posted to the Martin County Sheriff's Office Facebook page showed a handcuffed McCullough pushing over a lectern and charging toward Judge William Roby, attempting to attack him.

The sheriff's office said that McCullough also spat at the judge.

The video showed McCullough fall to the ground as he reached the bench.

Multiple deputies inside the courtroom quickly intervened to restrain McCullough.

Online jail records show that McCullough was being held without bond after he was arrested on Oct. 22, 2024. He was already facing multiple charges, including battery on an officer/firefighter/EMT and threat with death or serious bodily harm to a judge.

Stay with WPTV.com and WPTV News for updates on this story.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening