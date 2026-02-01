Martin County sisters found safe in Georgia after urgent search; driver arrested

INDIANTOWN, Fla. — Two sisters from Indiantown who went missing over the weekend were found safe early Sunday morning after an urgent multi-state search, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Lunabella Lozano, 12, and Kaelani Star Lozano, 14, had last been seen around 5 p.m. Saturday, when an AMBER Alert was issued. The Georgia Highway Patrol located and stopped a vehicle believed to be carrying the girls at 12:16 a.m. Sunday.

The sisters were found inside the vehicle and recovered safely. The driver was arrested, authorities said.

"Additional details will be released as the investigation continues," the Martin County Sheriff's Office said.

Detectives said there was a delay in reporting the girls' disappearance to the sheriff's office. Investigators believed the sisters may have met the adult who took them online.

Authorities had released a photo of the suspect and the car they were looking for — a dark four-door Honda CR-V with Nebraska license plate YXR799.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Martin County Sheriff's Office or call 911.

