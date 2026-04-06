Warrant issued for property manager accused of embezzling thousands from Martin County HOAs

A warrant has been issued for a woman accused of embezzling thousands from HOAs in Martin County, and using the funds for trips and plastic surgery.

According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, Alexandra Delacaridad Gonzalez was employed as a property management bookkeeper for Avant-Garde Property Management, and allegedly wrote herself checks from HOA accounts she managed, concealing the fraud with fake invoices and ledger entries.

They allege she also forged signatures.

The stolen funds were used for personal expenses like plastic surgery, vacations and shopping.

Investigators say HOAs at Whitemarsh Reserve and The Dunes of Hutchinson Island were targeted.

MCSO says Gonzalez has warrants for:



Two counts of fraud exceeding $50,000

Two counts of grand theft

Sixty-one counts of uttering false instruments

Fifty-nine counts of embezzlement

They say Gonzalez may currently be in either the Miramar or Vero Beach area.

Her bond has been set at $1,350,000.

The sheriff's office asks if you have any information about the suspect or if your HOA was targeted, please contact them at 772-220-7000.