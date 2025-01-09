Warming center opens in Martin County, tourists try to enjoy vacation despite low temperatures

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Another night of cold temperatures and a cold weather advisory on the Treasure Coast means warming centers are opening their doors. WPTV was told that the center in Fort Pierce on Avenue D, open tonight, will extend its warming center through Thursday.

Wednesday night, a warming center is open in Martin County on SW Martin Downs Blvd in Palm City, as temperatures hover around 40 degrees.

As the warming centers pop-up along the Treasure Coast, some out-of-towners are still trying to get the most out of their trip.

“We're from Cortland, New York, and we're down visiting my in-laws here in Stuart, and we love to soak up the Florida Sun,” visitor Kelly Hoyt said.

Donna Gonzalez is also visiting family and says these temperatures are far from what their typical winters can be.

“I am from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania,” said visitor Donna Gonzalez. “This is like a warm front for me.”

It may be enjoyable for some. But for others, it’s far from it.

London Hefner is one of the people utilizing the Palm City warming center. Originally from West Virginia, he says the Florida cold can sneak up on you even if you aren't a stranger to northern temperatures.

“It's nasty,” Hefner said. “It's bad. It's the cold is different here. It's it's moisture, I guess it really freezes.”

Inside the shelter, visitors can expect a care package with toiletries, snacks and a warm cot. It’s something that Sally Waite with Martin County Emergency Management says is the least they can provide.

“We're opening our doors for people and that need, you know, some warmth tonight,” Waite said. “They don't, maybe don't have that at home, or, you know, maybe don't, don't have a place, you know, to get warm tonight.”

Emergency Management says that they are looking to help more than 30 people stay out of the cold tonight.