NEW VIDEO: Smash and grab at Treasure Coast Square jewelry kiosk

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Surveillance video captured two men using hammers to smash the glass on a jewelry kiosk in the Treasure Coast Square mall near Jensen Beach on Friday afternoon, sprinting away with pricey merchandise.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said the crooks — dressed in all black and wearing face coverings — walked up to a kiosk outside a Dillard's department store and Ruby Tuesday restaurant, then smashed the glass case for several seconds.

Video showed them grabbing what they could, then running toward the exit of the mall, located at 3174 Northwest Federal Highway.

VIDEO: Smash and grab at Treasure Coast Square jewelry kiosk

It's unclear how much merchandise they stole.

No one was hurt, and the Martin County Sheriff's Office is searching for the men.

If you know who they are, call the sheriff's office or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.