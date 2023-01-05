Vero Beach woman arrested after shoppers violently attacked in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A Vero Beach woman is in custody after security cameras last week recorded unprovoked attacks on Martin County shoppers in two separate incidents.

Video on Thursday night showed the suspect, later identified as Calene Gabriel, 33, pulling in behind the victim's vehicle at a Best Buy plaza in Jensen Beach.

For an unknown reason, the footage then shows the attacker viscously beating another woman.

The sheriff's office said the victim was seriously injured in this attack.

Investigators said an hour later Gabriel attacked a second person in the same manner at a Total Wine store located across the street.

The sheriff's office said Gabriel was tracked down and arrested Wednesday night.

She was taken to the Martin County jail and faces charges of aggravated battery and aggravated battery on a person 65 or older.